Manchester United fans name 24-year-old as club's player of the year 2022

Manchester United fans have named Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez as the club's player of the year for 2022.

Martinez, 24, arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer for £48.3 million and has become a massive hit with fans. The left-footed central defender has made 21 appearances, helping the Red Devils keep eight clean sheets.

Martinez's popularity with Manchester United fans has seen him claim the Fans' Footballer of the Year award for 2022.

He fought off competition from Christian Eriksen, David de Gea and Diogo Dalot to win the award. The Argentine wins the honour after lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national team in Qatar.

The centre-back was an unused substitute in the final victory over France, after which he was seen comforting his United teammate Raphael Varane.

Martinez made five appearances during the World Cup and continues to establish himself as one of the game's top defenders.

During his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Martinez was nicknamed 'the Butcher' by Ajax fans. He made 120 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing as many assists, winning the Eredivisie title twice as well as the KNVB Cup.

Those accomplishments came under Erik ten Hag, the manager he followed to Old Trafford this summer.

Varane reacts after losing 2022 FIFA World Cup final before return to Manchester United

Heartbreak for Varane and Co. as they lost to Argentina.

France suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the final of the 2-22 FIFA World Cup.

The two nations fought out a phenomenal 2-2 draw in normal time before finishing 3-3 after extra time. Varane played 113 minutes, making three clearances, one block and one interception.

The Red Devils defender reacted to the defeat to La Albiceleste on Instagram, saying:

"Sad but so proud!"

He made six appearances during the tournament in Qatar, having returned from an injury he suffered for United in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 22.

The Frenchman was part of Didier Deschamps's side that lifted the World Cup in 2018 but fell short this time. Both he and Martinez can expect time off before returning to the Red Devils squad for the return of club football.

Manchester United's next fixture is against Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (December 21). The duo will miss that clash and could also sit out United's Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest six days later.

