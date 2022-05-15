Manchester United fans name preferred target if club fail to complete £75m move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Reports

Manchester United fans believe the club should sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves if they fail to acquire Barcelona sensation Frenkie de Jong this summer.

According to MEN Sport, United are plotting a £75 million move for the midfielder and have contacted the Blaugrana to enquire about his availability. The Red Devils' new boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to reunite with the 25-year-old.

Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence at Ajax under Ten Hag. He caught the attention of a Europe's top clubs as he led the Dutch giants to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in the 2018-19 campaign. De Jong earned himself a £64 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

The 25-year-old has been a crucial member of Xavi's starting lineup this season. He has helped them climb to second place in the La Liga table. Barcelona's dire financial situation could, however, force them to sell some of their prized assets this summer. The emergence of Pedri and Gavi could lead to the Spanish club being open to the prospect of cashing in on De Jong this summer.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League and De Jong's apparent desire to stay in Spain could hinder the English club's chances of signing the Dutchman, though. United are also likely to face stiff competition from a host of Europe's top clubs for De Jong's signature.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer as they would need replacements for Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who are set to leave this summer. The club are, therefore, likely to switch their attention to other options if they fail to sign De Jong.

United's supporters believe the club should keep Ruben Neves as an alternative if they fail to sign De Jong. When MEN Sport asked fans, " Which midfielder should Manchester United try to sign if they fail in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?", Neves was the winner, receiving 46% of 5819 votes.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 140 appearances and scored 15 goals for Wolves in the Premier League. His composure on the ball, passing, creativity tenacity are exactly what United are missing in their midfield. Neves is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Man United and Arsenal have reportedly been told they will need to pay £100m for Wolves star Ruben Neves Man United and Arsenal have reportedly been told they will need to pay £100m for Wolves star Ruben Neves https://t.co/NorD04wlDC

Manchester United could offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles to Barcelona in exchange for Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League

According to The Guardian, Erik ten Hag is keen to rebuild Manchester United's midfield this summer. The Dutchman believes the acquisition of Frenkie de Jong would be the ideal start to his reign at Old Trafford.

As per Fichajes, the Red Devils are willing to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles to Barcelona as part of a player swap deal in exchange for Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana could be in the market for a winger this summer, as Ousmane Dembele's contract expires at the end of the season. The club also lacks adequate cover and competition for their veteran left-back Jordi Alba.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are ready to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles to Barcelona as part of a potential deal to sign Frenkie de Jong.



(Source: Fichajes) Manchester United are ready to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles to Barcelona as part of a potential deal to sign Frenkie de Jong.(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Manchester United are ready to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles to Barcelona as part of a potential deal to sign Frenkie de Jong. (Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/JhYui3JEvq

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has endured a dismal season. He has scored just five goals in 32 appearances across competitions and could seek a move away from Old Trafford to resurrect his career. The possibility of joining Barcelona, who are seemingly on the rise under Xavi, could be an enticing proposition.

Edited by Bhargav