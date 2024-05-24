Manchester United fans offered ‘financial free pizza’ as Domino’s aim dig at Manchester City ahead of FA Cup final

Domino's Pizza has aimed a dig at Manchester City ahead of their FA Cup final clash against Manchester United. The noisy neighbours in blue are widely seen as the favourites for the trophy, but the global pizza chain has opted to remind everyone about City's ongoing case where they face 115 charges.

City are in trouble for allegedly breaking financial rules, and a massive punishment could result in relegation if they are found guilty of all 115 charges. It's believed that the club failed to provide correct information about their finances, and they have also refused to cooperate with investigations (via Daily Mail).

The wider conversation around City's fourth straight Premier League title has been focused on those charges, and Domino's has decided to keep it going. The pizza giants took to social media to announce that they would give Manchester United fans "115 Financial Free Pizzas" (via GOAL) ahead of the final at Wembley.

To qualify for the pizza, fans only need to dress up in Manchester Red, show up at the Domino's store near the stadium and ask for the pizza. In another dig to City, all the free pizza, which will reportedly have cheese and tomato toppings, will be served in blue boxes.

Manchester City will look to get their revenge on the pitch, though. They have secured the Premier League title and will top off their season with a double if they win the FA Cup. Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to ruin the party for the Cityzens, having finished eighth in the league.

Manchester City manager discusses struggles of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that his Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag has suffered this season because of the injuries the squad has sustained.

The two Manchester clubs face each other in a repeat of last year's FA Cup final. Speaking before they go up against each other, Guardiola said of his opposite number (via Manchester Evening News):

"In big clubs like United, City, when you don't win always you are in trouble, I would be in trouble if we didn't win.

"He has done many good things. I have huge respect for his job in the past, and now at United I completely agree when I listen to him when he says they have not had a full squad this season and had a lot of injuries.”

Manchester United will hope to end their season with at least one thing to celebrate.

The Red Devils have had a poor campaign but will qualify for Europe if they lift the FA Cup. Manchester City, meanwhile, will hope to become the first team in the modern era to retain the Premier League and FA Cup titles if they beat their struggling crosstown rivals.