Manchester United fans taunt Leicester City star Jamie Vardy with chants on Rebekah and Rooney 

Manchester United fans mocked Jamie Vardy with a chant about his wife Rebekah during their 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

The Red Devils secured their third consecutive victory thanks to a Jadon Sancho winner midway through the first half. Leicester remain bottom of the Premier League following a largely dull affair at the King Power Stadium, as they continue to search for their first win of the season.

Vardy's poor run of form continued, with the 35-year-old still waiting to score his first goal of the season and was ineffective against Erik ten Hag's side.

The former England striker was brought off in the 87th minute, which prompted great cheers from the traveling Manchester United supporters. The away end mercilessly targeted Vardy's wife Rebekah following her recent libel case defeat against Coleen Rooney.

Coleen is of course the wife of Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney and away supporters made it clear whose side they were on. Throughout the clash, supporters sang (according to The Star):

"Jamie Vardy, your wife is a grass."

They proceeded to chant:

“Rooney, Rooney, Rooney!"

The crowd's ire steamed from the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' case, where Rebekah Vardy was accused of leaking stories to the press about Coleen.

Erik ten Hag delighted with commitment of Manchester United defenders

United are on an excellent run following wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City. During those performances, defenders appear to be putting their bodies on the line and showing true commitment to the club.

The likes of Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez have even been spotted celebrating challenges as if they had scored a goal.

Ten Hag was asked about the passion his players have shown in recent weeks and the Dutchman was clearly thrilled by their commitment. He told Manchester United's official website:

"Definitely. First of all as an individual, it’s a signal of spirit, but it’s also a signal of co-operation and togetherness about how they act and face situations. That gives me pleasure that the players have joy in such moments and that their decisions together are succeeding. It’s very good (to see)."

Ten Hag was also asked about the use of five substitutes in the Premier League this season, to which he replied:

"That’s my advantage because in the Eredivisie and in Europe, it’s allowed and I think it’s good. You can involve more players in matches and players are happier. There is also a disadvantage because you take players off that are less happy when they come off! But we have to cover so many games so it gives you a chance to manage the squad and to manage to [get] better results."

