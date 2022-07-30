Manchester United fans vote for their preferred starting XI against Atletico Madrid ahead of pre-season friendly

Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid in their next preseason friendly in just a couple of minutes. Ahead of the clash, the Red Devils faithful have revealed which players they'd love to see in the starting XI at the Ullevaal Stadium.

Apparently, Manchester United fans are keen to see the club's new signings in action today. The majority of them have voted for the trio of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia to be thrown in the mix by Erik ten Hag.

In a poll conducted by the Manchester Evening News, below is how the fans would like to see the team lined up to face Atletico Madrid today:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea has maintained his popularity among the Red Devils faithful owing to his consistency and has been tipped to continue between the sticks.

Defense: As per the poll, United fans would love to see new signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane form a partnership in the center of the backline, with Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia occupying the right and left-back spots respectively.

Midfield: Many are already looking forward to what Christian Eriksen can bring to the team following his highly welcomed transfer to the club this summer. Of course, the fans want to see the magic he can create alongside Bruno Fernandes in the center, with Fred to their support.

Attack: Anthony Martial remains the fans' favorite option to lead the attack following his brilliant performances in recent games. In addition, they would like to see Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the left and right flanks respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo missing from Manchester United's squad for Atletico Madrid clash

The Portuguese wasn't included in the squad to face Atletico Madrid today as his situation continues to garner attention at Old Trafford.

He is, however, expected to return to action with the Red Devils when they take on Rayo Vallecano this Sunday after making the announcement on his Instagram page. 'Sunday, the King plays,' he wrote.

