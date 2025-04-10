"Manchester United fans wouldn’t be happy" - Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo 'would jump at the chance' to join PL rivals if offered chance

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Cristiano Ronaldo would be tempted by the prospect of joining Manchester City ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. While the Portuguese superstar has won nearly everything there is in the game, he could be hungry for more.
With Ronaldo's agreement at Al-Nassr expiring in the summer, Sheringham believes that the 40-year-old striker may consider joining a team competing in the aforementioned competition. Of course, given the Cityzens' pedigree, he would stand a good chance of winning the tournament with the club.
However, a move like this may not go down well with Red Devils fans, who have seen Roanldo represent their club across two stints. Speaking to CasinoApps, Sheringham said (via si.com):
"I mean, Man United fans wouldn’t be happy. If the figures add up, Ronaldo would probably jump at the chance. He can definitely score a goal, can’t he? That, there’s no denying."
"Wow, I’ve not even thought about that, Ronaldo would definitely be excited by it. That would be funny. I bet if you offered him the chance to go to Man City, he would bite your hand off."
Despite suggestions, a move of this nature is highly unlikely. Even if Ronaldo joined Manchester City, he may find himself behind Erling Haaland for a position in the starting XI.
The former Real Madrid man may even consider his relationship with Manchester United fans. Overall, he made 346 appearances across competitions at Old Trafford, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists.
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Luis Enrique to take over as manager at Manchester United in 2021- Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo returned in heroic fashion for a second stint at Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021. Just months after his arrival, the Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and decided to hunt for a new boss in November 2021.
While a number of men were linked with the job, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new manager. A new report from Sky Sports has now revealed that Ronaldo wished for current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique to take charge at Old Trafford (via Mirror).
It may have been a good move, given fans are witnessing Enrique's magical PSG team in the Champions League this season. To make matters worse, Ten Hag endured a rather forgetful stay at the club, which came to an end in November 2024.