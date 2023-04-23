Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could reportedly be ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Varane suffered an injury during Man Utd's 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on April 13. He was subbed off at the start of the second half and has been out of action since.

As per the Mirror, Manchester United fear that Varane could be out for around six weeks, which will see him miss their remaining Premier League fixtures. The Frenchman suffered an ankle injury which has already troubled him in the recent past.

While initial scans show that he might be out for a long time, the club's medical staff are hoping that he will be fit to feature in the FA Cup final on June 3, if they make it to the title match. The Red Devils will need to over Brighton & Hove Albion first, who they face in the semifinals on Sunday, April 23.

Varane, 29, joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for around €40 million. He had an injury-prone first season, featuring 29 times across competitions. This season, however, the France international has formed a solid partnership in defense with Lisandro Martinez under Erik ten Hag. He has helped the club keep 11 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions.

Martinez, meanwhile, has already been ruled out of the season after suffering a metatarsal injury in the same game as Varane. This has resulted in United turning to the defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Maguire had an abysmal performance in their 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the second leg. He is also suspended for their FA Cup semifinal against Brighton, which could see Luke Shaw partner Lindelof in the heart of the defense.

Erik ten Hag on his squad's commitment to Manchester United

Ahead of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Erik ten Hag asserted that his players are committed to the future as they look to give it their all for the shirt. He also included himself in the 'same boat'.

While he acknowledged Manchester United's progress, the Dutchman stressed that there is still a lot of progress to be made. He said:

“I think we are always playing for our futures, as professional players. Every game is a test, every season is a test and you have to earn the right to wear the shirt. But also for me as a manager. In that matter, we are in the same boat, but I think we make huge progress."

He added:

"We have the experience now but we have still a way to go. So we have to step up and the good thing is Sunday is the next opportunity. It is a great opportunity, it is the semi-final of the FA Cup.”

Manchester United have already won the Carabao Cup this season and have also surpassed last season's points tally (58) in the Premier League. They currently sit third in the league table, with 59 points.

