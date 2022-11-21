Manchester United forward Anthony Martial apologises to teammate for massive bust-up in training - Reports 

Anthony Martial has apologized to Manchester United youngster Daniel Gore after a huge bust-up between the two in a training session, as per Daily Mail.

Martial was at the end of a feisty challenge from Gore in training, following which the Frenchman confronted the U-18 England international. Gore, who arrived at United from Burnley over four years ago, refused to back down and the pair had to be pulled apart.

Martial apologized to the 18-year-old after the incident. Furthermore, manager Erik ten Hag told the academy star that first-team stars should not be tackled in training to avoid injuries.

Gore has dabbled between United's U-18 and U-21 teams recently and has played in six Premier League 2 games this campaign. Martial, on the other hand, is expected to take on a bigger role at Manchester United once club football resumes.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by the club due to his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Martial, who has four goals in seven games across competitions this season, could get more minutes at centre-forward as a result.

The former AS Monaco forward is training with the Red Devils after not making manager Didier Deschamps' 26-man France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was a major contender to make the cut when Karim Benzema was recently ruled out of the competition with a thigh injury. But Deschamps has opted not to call in a replacement and carry on with a 25-man team.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Piers Morgan interview

Ronaldo broke his silence for the first time since his interview with Morgan went live.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal's group-stage World Cup game against Ghana, Ronaldo was asked to explain the timing of the interview.

Ronaldo's quotes were released just hours after Manchester United's last game before the season stopped for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils beat Fulham 2-1 on 13 November, but Ronaldo was left out of the team after he cited illness as the cause of his absence.

Ronaldo told reporters (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

