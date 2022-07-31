"I twisted my ankle" - Manchester United forward offers injury update after defeat to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri provided an update on his injury after being forced off the field during his brief cameo against Atletico Madrid. The youngster made a substitute appearance in the 76th minute to replace Anthony Elanga but couldn't see out the game and was taken off in injury time.

He took to Twitter to clear the air around his condition and assured that it was just a twist of the ankle that made things uncomfortable. The Manchester United starlet wrote:

"I'm fine! I twisted my ankle, a real pity I couldn’t finish the match! Come on @ManUtd"

Facu Pellistri @FPellistri07 I'm fine! I twisted my ankle, a real pity I couldn’t finish the match! Come on @ManUtd I'm fine! I twisted my ankle, a real pity I couldn’t finish the match! Come on @ManUtd

Pellistri accompanied the Red Devils squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia but only got 45 minutes of on-field action. Earlier this month, he came on as a substitute against Liverpool in the second half and got on the scoresheet.

The Manchester United forward has done well for himself when given the opportunity. He has looked sharp and has tried to get his team on the front foot with some clever movement and directness. The 20-year-old Uruguayan could be up for a breakthrough season at Old Trafford after two average loan spells at La Liga side Alaves.

Pellistri signed for the Red Devils in 2020 from Penarol in a move worth £8 million but is yet to make his competitive debut for the senior Manchester United squad. He hopes Erik ten Hag will provide him with those opportunities this season.

Manchester United's unbeaten run under Erik ten Hag comes to an end

Ten Hag was handed his first defeat as the Red Devils manager in a friendly game against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway. Cristiano Ronaldo continued to remain absent from the squad, but Ten Hag's side were more affected by Jadon Sancho's absence, who missed the game after falling ill.

However, Manchester United fans did pick up some positives as new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen both started the game and looked good. Los Rojiblancos were the inferior of the two sides going forward in the first half and could not take the lead despite getting some good opportunities.

SPORF @Sporf



A reminder that it's still pre-season! There were FIVE yellow cards in the first-half of Manchester United v Atletico Madrid...A reminder that it's still pre-season! There were FIVE yellow cards in the first-half of Manchester United v Atletico Madrid...A reminder that it's still pre-season! 😬 https://t.co/IZhCgMNbF8

Diego Simeone's side improved significantly in the second half and steadily started threatening the Red Devils' chances of a clean sheet. They finally got the better of David de Gea in the 86th minute as Joao Felix beat the Spanish shot-stopper at his near post.

Ten Hag's side could not bounce back with a reply and, despite some positive performances, succumbed to a narrow defeat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far