Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has revealed that he enjoys kebab pizza as a cheat meal, which turns out to be the same dish that Manchester City ace Erling Haaland relishes.

However, Elanga is gutted that the dish is not available in the UK and he only gets to indulge in it when he goes back to home country Sweden.

Elanga is also not impressed by the pizza-making skills of British restaurants. Speaking to popular Swedish football website Fotbollskanalen, he said (via Mirror):

"Malmö has the best kebab pizzas. I only eat kebab pizza when I come to Sweden. But when I normally come to Sweden, it’s with the national team and then I never have time to have a kebab pizza, so I hope to do it now."

Elanga also expressed his displeasure at the quality of pizzas in England, saying:

"They can’t bake pizza in England. As long as it’s a good kebab, it doesn’t matter. I always ask my friends. The friends know."

Elanga's cheat meal is incidentally the same as Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland. The Manchester City ace had previously revealed that the kebab pizza sold by a Norway-based restaurant called 'Yummy Time' is one of his favorite dishes. He said (via another Mirror article):

“I really like kebab (meat). I love it. That doesn’t mean I eat it all the time. I eat it a couple of times a year when I’m in my hometown. I almost never eat it, but it’s still my favourite food.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is excited to play in the FIFA World Cup

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire recently told the media that he is excited to play on the biggest stage of them all, the FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old defender said (via Manchester United's official website):

"It’s the biggest tournament in the world for me, It’s watched globally by everybody. The build-up [and] the intensity of the World Cup, not just on the pitch but around it, you really feel it. You know how important it is and how much it means to every fan and every person in the country. It’s an amazing experience, and one that I’m looking forward to.”

This will be Maguire's second World Cup after being a part of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finishing fourth in the tournament. The 29-year-old has 48 caps for the Three Lions, seven of which have come in the World Cup.

