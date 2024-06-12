Manchester United give one strict instruction to Erik ten Hag for next season after deciding to continue with him as manager: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly given one instruction to Erik ten Hag while allowing him to continue as gaffer for next season. This comes after the Red Devils were linked with several managers to replace the Dutchman, including former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The red side of Manchester recorded their worst-ever finish in the Premier League last season after finishing eighth in the league. However, they salvaged things a little after defeating cross-city rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup.

A report by The Athletic stated that INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to let Ten Hag continue as the gaffer. According to Manchester United journalist Peter Hall, the club believes that their interests correspond with that of the Ten Hag's.

However, Hall added that the former Ajax manager will no longer be a decisive voice when it comes to recruitment and will focus on coaching instead.

The Dutch manager's signing has been under the microscope ever since his arrival at the club. The most recent name that come to mind are that of Andre Onana. The goalkeeper has had a bittersweet stint with the club and has caused several errors leading to goals.

The way Ten Hag handled Jadon Sancho also received criticism. The English international was benched and was subsequently sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund following a fallout with Ten Hag.

Furthermore, midfielders including Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Sofyan Amrabat might leave Old Trafford in the summer, leaving a massive void in the center of the pitch.

Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements, especially in midfield and in defence. While they've been linked to several players, the Dutch manager will reportedly play no role in enabling the deals.

Manchester United to play in the Europa League following FA Cup win

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, leaving them with no chances of playing for a European cup. However, their FA Cup win implied that they secured a spot in the Europa League, a spot which was earlier held by Chelsea.

The Blues, on the flip side, will now compete in the Europa Conference League despite ending the season on a positive note.