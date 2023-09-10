Manchester United given injury boost as star player likely to return to squad after international break – Reports

Manchester United have allegedly received an injury boost as Mason Mount is set to return to first-team action after the international break.

The Red Devils roped in Mount in a potential £60 million permanent transfer from Chelsea earlier this summer. They beat the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to land the midfielder's signature on a five-year contract.

But, the 36-cap England international suffered a hamstring injury after starting two Premier League games for Manchester United. He has missed the Red Devils' last two games, sitting out the thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest and the 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the past two weeks.

According to The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson, Mount is aiming to return from his minor injury for his team's UEFA Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on September 20. He has been told about the lack of severity of his injury following a scan.

Mount, who plied his trade at Chelsea for four straight campaigns, could reportedly be in the squad for the Red Devils' Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday (September 16). However, it is said that Erik ten Hag is cautious about the player's return.

Last month, Ten Hag asserted that Mount is in need of proper game-time to adapt to his new role at Manchester United. He told MUTV:

"I think he can [play deeper]. Already, we have seen it in pre-season, but it's what I've said, definitely we have to work on many facets of our game. But also that facet about midfield and the co-operation, how we have to set it.

"I'm sure we will get it right, but it's not coming overnight and if it was easier then everyone could do it."

Mount, who shot to fame operating in a number 10 role at Chelsea, is likely to face competition from loanee Sofyan Amrabat upon his return.

Manchester United star Mason Mount is still a Chelsea fan at heart, suggests John Terry

Speaking to Knockout Events, Chelsea great John Terry defended Mason Mount's controversial move to Manchester United. He said:

"Mase is proper Chels through and through. There's always two sides to a story and I know the other side to it. I'm not going to air that tonight, but there's another side to the story. Let's not be too harsh on him when he comes back."

After joining Chelsea's academy in 2005, Mount graduated as a senior-team player in 2017. He spent two back-to-back campaigns out on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County before establishing himself as a crucial member at Stamford Bridge between 2019 and 2023.

Overall, the Manchester United new boy registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for Chelsea, lifting three trophies along the way.