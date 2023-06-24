Manchester United given massive boost as long term injury absentee returns to training

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has returned to individual training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Martinez has been out of action since the beginning of April when he picked up a metatarsal fracture. His absence was felt with United lacking his tenaciousness at the back. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final with the Argentine unfortunately playing no part.

However, the 25-year-old is back on the field and is resuming training ahead of Manchester United's pre-season. He posted videos of himself running on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Lets go Manchester United!!!"

Martinez was, for many, the Red Devils' signing of the season until he picked up his injury. He featured 45 times across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets.

The Argentine international forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane that helped David de Gea pick up the Golden Glove. The Spaniard kept 17 clean sheets in the league this season.

Martinez arrived at Manchester United from Ajax for £56.7 million, following his former manager Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford. He has continued the form that saw him heralded during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The defender now looks ahead to the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States in July. Fans will be thrilled to see him back on the training pitch.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho in line to become new No.7

Garnacho looks set to wear the No.7 shirt.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to reward Alejandro Garnacho with the No.7 shirt following his breakout season at Old Trafford.

The Argentine teenager impressed throughout the campaign, scoring five goals and providing as many assists in 34 matches. He flourished on the left flank and could be set to follow in the footsteps of his hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon famously donned the No.7 jersey during his two spells with the Red Devils. The 18-year-old looks set to join Ronaldo in an illustrious group of players that have worn the shirt at Old Trafford. George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham are other United legends that have worn the shirt.

Garnacho currently wears the No.49 shirt but a change to No.7 may signal that he is in line for a starting role next season. He wasn't always handed a starting berth by Ten Hag this past campaign but took his chances with aplomb when called upon.

