"Manchester United would be a good move for him" - Paddy Kenny backs Red Devils' move for Liverpool star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Manchester United to sign Liverpool outcast Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal midfielder's contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023.

The Mirror claims the Reds are ready to sell him and could demand more than £10 mllion for the England international. They also claim that both Aston Villa and West Ham United are monitoring Oxlade-Chamberlain's situation.

As per Metro, Manchester United are considering a shock move for the midfielder as well.

It would be quite extraordinary to see Liverpool and Manchester United doing business but Paddy Kenny believes that it could be possible.

Kenny has suggested that the Reds could agree to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to their rivals if the price is right. He told Football Insider:

“He’s a player who hasn’t played much in the last couple of seasons. If Man United are the only club interested and that’s the only possible move for him then I don’t see why not.

“I think the Ox will want to get out there and play more regularly. Obviously, that isn’t going to happen at Liverpool."

Kenny has insisted that even though the two clubs share a long-standing rivalry, Manchester United are not direct rivals for the Merseyside club right now. He added:

“Man United would be a good move for him if they can get that one done. I will say it again, they are in the position where if any club with Champions League football comes in for him, he will join them instead.

“There is a rivalry between Liverpool and Man United but not in terms of challenging for the Premier League.”

Will it be a good deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain to trade Liverpool for Manchester United

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed plenty of success in terms of trophies won at Liverpool since his big move from Arsenal. However, the 28-year-old's gametime has been severely restricted, particularly over the last couple of years.

The England international has been used as a squad player by Jurgen Klopp and made just 29 appearances for them across competitions in the recently-concluded season.

A move to Manchester United should prove to be a good decision from the Englishman as he could get a lot of playing time at Old Trafford. Still just 28 years of age, Oxlade-Chamberlain has a lot of football left in him and has a point to prove as well.

With the Red Devils despereately craving for reinforcements in midfield, a £10 mllion deal for the England international would be a good piece of business from their point of view as well.

