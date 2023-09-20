"Manchester United should have got him” - Paul Scholes believes Red Devils should have signed 30-year-old star in the summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reckons his former club should have snapped up Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorer Harry Kane this summer.

Kane, 30, is one of the finest strikers to have graced the English top flight, scoring 213 goals, which is only behind record scorer Alan Shearer (260). The England captain scored at least 10 goals in each of his last nine Premier League campaigns, including 30 last season.

This summer, the Englishman bid adieu to Spurs after more than a decade at the club, bagging 280 goals and 64 assists in 435 games across competitions. Despite being linked to Manchester United, Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a €100 million deal.

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag sorely needs a proven centre-forward to lead his line despite splurging £72 million to bring in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

With his recognised strikers failing up front, United could have done with someone of Kane's ilk, with the Englishman renowned for both his goalscoring and creating.

Scholes was quoted as saying by UtdPlug:

"Whatever he would have costed, MUFC should have got him."

Kane has a good start to life at the Allianz Arena, bagging four goals and an assist in five games across competitions since arriving in the summer.

Manchester United face uphill task at Bayern Munich

Manchester United have made a terrible start to their 2023-24 campaign. After opening with an unconvincing 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have lost three of their next four league games.

Successive 3-1 losses (Arsenal away and Brighton & Hove Albion at home) mean that Erik ten Hag's side, with six points, are languishing in 13th in the Premier League. They're a whopping nine points behind early leaders Manchester City.

Considering their recent form, United couldn't have run into Bayern Munich at a worse time. The Red Devils are at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 20) for their UEFA Champions League opener.

After a bright start by United, goalkeeper Andre Onana's mistake put Bayern into the lead before Serge Gnabry doubled the tally before half-time.