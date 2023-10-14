Manchester United handed massive blow as star player suffers ankle injury on international duty - Reports

Manchester United superstar Casemiro was substituted in Brazil's 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Friday (October 13) with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old made his 74th appearance for the Selecao, wearing the captain's armband. He saw Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes score the opening goal of the game five minutes after the start of the second half.

But just 11 minutes from time, Casemiro was taken off for Liverpool target Andre Trindade. Six minutes later, Brazil conceded the equalizer, with Eduard Bello scoring from a sensational overhead kick.

After the match, manager Fernando Diniz gave an update on the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder's injury. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions. We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle."

Manchester United fans will be concerned about Casemiro's injury situation given they play Sheffield United in the league on October 21. Three days prior to that, Brazil will face Uruguay in their second and final 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier this month.

It remains to be seen if Casemiro will be fit to play for Brazil against the Uruguayans. He has had a slow start to the season at Manchester United, with pundits criticizing his form

The five-time Champions League winner, however, continues to remain a crucial part of Erik ten Hag's XI. He has featured in all of his team's 11 games across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

How have Manchester United started the 2023-24 season?

There was a lot of optimism from Manchester United fans coming into the new season after their team finished third last term.

The Red Devils, however, have been rocked by problems on and off the pitch. Antony is back from his leave of absence after allegations of assault but Jadon Sancho continues to be in exile after a spat with Erik ten Hag.

On the pitch, the Red Devils have lost six of their 10 games this season. They sit 10th in the Premier League table with 12 points in eight matches so far while also losing both of their UEFA Champions League group-stage matches so far.

Losses against Bayern Munich (4-3) and Galatasaray (3-2) mean Manchester United sit rock bottom of Group A. They are, however, in the last-16 of the EFL Cup, where they will face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 1.