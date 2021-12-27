Manchester United handed massive boost as two key players return to squad for Newcastle clash: Reports

According to Samuel Luckhurst from MEN, the Manchester United duo of Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are injury-free and have rejoined the squad after nearly two months out of contention.

Both players reportedly traveled with the rest of the squad to Newcastle. The teamsheet also features Victor Lindelof after his performance in the win at Norwich earlier this month.

Varane has been ruled out for over a month with a hamstring injury he sustained in the Champions League group stage draw against Atalanta in early November. The Frenchman had however resumed training two weeks ago.

Cavani has also been ruled out for the Red Devils after picking up a tendon injury in the same match and also resumed training two weeks ago.

United have not played since they beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road on December 11. Their next two games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the first-team squad last week.

A victory against 19th-placed Newcastle today will see the Red Devils move up to fifth with two games in hand. Manchester United will then play their final fixture of the calendar year at Turf Moor against Sean Dyche’s Burnley on December 30. The majority of United’s squad are fit to play, with the exception of Paul Pogba, who is still recovering from a thigh injury.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1. However, former United defender Paul Parker doesn't think they will have it easy this time around. Parker still believes his former side have what it takes to snatch up all three points but claims it will be a narrow victory. He said:

“I think Manchester United will win but will struggle. They do not retain the ball well enough to keep teams under pressure. It will be very close. Newcastle are going to raise their game because it is United.”

Although the Magpies are now under new ownership, they have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils are expected to win what should be an easy fixture for Ralf Rangnick's side.

