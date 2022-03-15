"Manchester United haven’t got that" - Gary Neville highlights the difference between the Red Devils and the top two in the Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Red Devils don’t have an atmosphere at the club where the manager can have complete control.

Neville compared the situation to Liverpool and Manchester City; two teams with a plethora of stars that have been rotated without any disharmony. At Manchester United, however, there has always been an issue with players reacting to being dropped.

The most recent example is that of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese’s absence against Manchester City earlier this month was a mystery as reports indicated he was dropped from the starting XI, and subsequently left for Portugal.

Initially, it was thought that Ronaldo would miss the game as he suffered a hip injury.

Neville pointed out that the way Manchester City and Liverpool operate is quite different to Manchester United, who still have some catching up to do.

He said on Sky Sports:

“The two teams at the top, their managers have got complete control in their clubs. Faith, trust, belief all the way through.

“Pep can leave Sterling out in the derby no one bats an eyelid, brings Grealish in, no one thought it would happen but gets on with it because he’s got complete control, no one questions him.

“Manchester United haven’t got that and they haven’t had it for a number of years. The worst thing about a player being left out and not being happy about it, what I always used to think was is that it’s disrespectful to the players who were left out in the previous week.”

Ralf Rangnick needs a cohesive squad to progress at Manchester United

Ronaldo’s untimely trip to Portugal was followed by a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City and that certainly didn’t make things easy for the club.

The Portuguese star was recalled for the clash against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, and to his credit, he scored a stunning hat-trick to help his side bounce back to winning ways.

Rangnick’s side are not the favorites to finish in the top four, so they will need a consistent run of results between now and the end of the season.

The duo of Manchester City and Liverpool have set a new standard on squad management and getting the best out of players. So far, Rangnick has managed to do well despite a few hiccups.

He will need the entire squad united for the Red Devils to manage a deep Champions League run and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

