Manchester United have held talks with multiple European clubs over the potential sale of club outcast Mason Greenwood - Reports

Manchester United appears willing to make changes to its roster after another struggling season and one of them could be the departure of Mason Greenwood. According to a report by Marca, the Red Devils have been in talks with interested clubs to sell Greenwood.

"Manchester United officials are travelling around trying to sell Mason Greenwood for €50m! They met with Barcelona and are now meeting Greenwood’s agents in Getafe. Atlético Madrid and teams from Saudi Arabia are also interested," the report from Marca reads.

The British club sent Greenwood to Getafe on loan for the 2023-24 season and after an adjustment period, he has elevated his game and has been playing well for the Spanish side. He has eight goals and five assists in 26 games this season.

Manchester United's management appears hesitant to bring the 22-year-old striker back, so they are expected to continue talks with interested teams for a sale.

Manchester United reportedly still undecided on Mason Greenwood's future

Manchester United's management is listening to offers for Mason Greenwood, but they have yet to make their final decision on what they will do with the young striker.

This is what football insider Fabrizio Romano said on social media, which means that there is still a chance he would return to Manchester, even though the club had initially rejected this idea.

"Man Utd have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but feeling is that club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids. Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks," Romano wrote on X.

Greenwood's future is not the only issue the Red Devils have to deal with, going forward. Amid a struggling season, manager Erik ten Hag's future is in serious jeopardy and the club has reportedly started searching for his replacement.

The Dutch coach is expected to leave at the end of the season if Manchester United doesn't secure a top-4 finish and a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

With 10 games left, the Red Devils are sixth with 47 points, eight behind Aston Villa and six behind Tottenham, respectively. Still, there is a possibility that the English Premier League will be awarded an additional spot in the Champions League, meaning the fifth place could also secure a ticket for the club.