Manchester United hero Chicharito issues apology note after receiving strong backlash and fine for making sexist comments online

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has issued an apology after his sexist comments on women went viral earlier this month. He had accused them of 'eradicating masculinity' and making the society 'hypersensitive'.
Following strong backlash from fans, Chicharito has now issued an apology, stating that he deeply regrets his comments. He wants to take the feedback seriously and use it to improve himself as a person.
The Mexican said (via METRO):
"Thank you sincerely to everyone that has supported me, to whom with respect, have shared their perspectives with me and pushed me to be a better person. I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words have caused; it was never my intention to reduce, hurt, or divide. As a father, a man, and a member of this community, my priority is to act with respect, humility, and responsibility. I’m listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially with such sensitive topics."
"I believe change begins with oneself. I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself, from a place of honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you. Thank you for your understanding, dedication, love, and companionship on this journey."
The apology from the former Manchester United star comes after the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FMF) fined him for 'promoting sexist stereotypes'. The president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was not happy with the comments and said:
"Chicharito is a very good soccer player. But when it comes to his opinion on women… he still has a lot to learn. I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, I’m also a housewife. But I’m also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Women can be whatever we want."
Chicharito is the top goalscorer for the Mexican national team, with 52 goals in 109 matches. His best performances at club level came at Manchester United, where he scored 59 goals in 157 games. Notably, Chicharito won the Premier League twice and spent a season on loan at Real Madrid before leaving United permanently in 2015.
Chivas take action on former Manchester United star Chicharito
Apart from the fine from FMF, Chicharito has also faced internal action at his current club, Deportivo Guadalajara. Chivas have not disclosed whether the former Manchester United star has been fined or just reprimanded, but said in a statement:
"[The] recent messages posted on social media represent an individual’s stance, which are contrary to the principles and values of our institution. The club has taken the appropriate action in accordance with its internal regulations."
Chicharito joined Deportivo Guadalajara in January 2024 after his contract at LA Galaxy expired. The former Manchester United star has played 114 matches for them, scoring 32 goals.