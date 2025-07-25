Manchester United hero Chicharito issues apology note after receiving strong backlash and fine for making sexist comments online

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has issued an apology after his sexist comments on women went viral earlier this month. He had accused them of 'eradicating masculinity' and making the society 'hypersensitive'.

Following strong backlash from fans, Chicharito has now issued an apology, stating that he deeply regrets his comments. He wants to take the feedback seriously and use it to improve himself as a person.

The Mexican said (via METRO):

"Thank you sincerely to everyone that has supported me, to whom with respect, have shared their perspectives with me and pushed me to be a better person. I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words have caused; it was never my intention to reduce, hurt, or divide. As a father, a man, and a member of this community, my priority is to act with respect, humility, and responsibility. I’m listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially with such sensitive topics."

"I believe change begins with oneself. I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself, from a place of honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you. Thank you for your understanding, dedication, love, and companionship on this journey."

The apology from the former Manchester United star comes after the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FMF) fined him for 'promoting sexist stereotypes'. The president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was not happy with the comments and said:

"Chicharito is a very good soccer player. But when it comes to his opinion on women… he still has a lot to learn. I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, I’m also a housewife. But I’m also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Women can be whatever we want."

Chicharito is the top goalscorer for the Mexican national team, with 52 goals in 109 matches. His best performances at club level came at Manchester United, where he scored 59 goals in 157 games. Notably, Chicharito won the Premier League twice and spent a season on loan at Real Madrid before leaving United permanently in 2015.

Chivas take action on former Manchester United star Chicharito

Apart from the fine from FMF, Chicharito has also faced internal action at his current club, Deportivo Guadalajara. Chivas have not disclosed whether the former Manchester United star has been fined or just reprimanded, but said in a statement:

"[The] recent messages posted on social media represent an individual’s stance, which are contrary to the principles and values of our institution. The club has taken the appropriate action in accordance with its internal regulations."

Chicharito joined Deportivo Guadalajara in January 2024 after his contract at LA Galaxy expired. The former Manchester United star has played 114 matches for them, scoring 32 goals.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More