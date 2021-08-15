"Whole team performance was amazing" - Manchester United hero Mason Greenwood credits unsung hero in their win over Leeds United

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has lauded the entire backline and goalkeeper David De Gea as unsung heroes in their opening day victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Speaking to MUTV (via the Manchester Evening News), Mason Greenwood has credited not only stars like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes but has also lauded the backline for a proper team performance. Greenwood said:

"I thought the whole team performance was amazing. Not just Paul, but the whole back line, David in goal, everyone."

The 19-year-old forward also ran out of superlatives when asked about Paul Pogba's performance against Leeds. The Frenchman registered 4 assists in the game and silenced many critics through his opening day exploits for Manchester United. Greenwood said:

"I haven't got anything to say! Four assists says everything, doesn't it? He was amazing,"

However, the star of the show was undoubtedly Bruno Fernandes. The 26-year-old Portuguese star scored a hat-trick to kickstart the season in style. Mason Greenwood has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes' impact on the Manchester United squad and is also excited by the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Greenwood added:

"That is what he (Bruno) does - he scores goals. He has got a lot of goal involvements and we have got a very, very good squad now with Jadon and Varane coming in. We are happy for the start of the season."

Manchester United had a near perfect game against Leeds United, winning 5-1. Mason Greenwood instantly gave Manchester United the lead back after Leeds full-back Luke Ayling scored to level the tie 1-1.

YESSSS! 🙌@MasonGreenwood fires the Reds back ahead with a superb finish 🎯#MUFC | #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

Manchester United register a comfortable win despite not starting their first-choice XI

Manchester United were able to register a comfortable win over Leeds United despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not being able to pick his first-choice XI.

The Manchester United manager named the likes of Daniel James and Victor Lindelof in the starting XI. In the long run, the pair of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane is expected to take their place in the starting XI.

Despite having an impactful game against Leeds, Mason Greenwood is also not a guaranteed starter for Manchester United. The 19-year-old forward might be replaced by either Edinson Cavani or Marcus Rashford as the season prolongs.

Manchester United won their opening Premier League game of a season for the 20th time, the first club to hit that milestone in the competition's history. [@SkyFootball] pic.twitter.com/7XhhyGCwg2 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 14, 2021

