Manchester United hero David Beckham aims dig at Nottingham Forest with cheeky comment after they ban Gary Neville from stadium on final day

Manchester United icon David Beckham has hilariously responded to Gary Neville's ban from Nottingham Forest's stadium for their final league game against Chelsea. He jokingly said that Neville's ban from commentary duty at Forest was linked to Manchester United's win over Forest in 1999.
Nottingham have banned Neville from entering the City Ground as the co-commentator for Sky Sports on Sunday. On Instagram, Beckham responded to a post regarding Neville's ban, and he wrote (via The Sun):
"Must of been something to do with that 7-1 game back in the day😂"
In February 1999, Manchester United thrashed Nottingham Forest 8-1, and the duo of Beckham and Neville featured in that game. Hence, Beckham's cheeky dig at Forest's decision to ban his former teammate from commentary duties.
Neville’s ban was reportedly connected to his criticism of Nottingham Forest's owner in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City on May 11. The Englishman reportedly labelled the public disagreement between manager Nuno Espírito Santo and club owner Evangelos Marinakis ‘scandalous’.
"I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage" - Former Manchester United defender on his ban from Nottingham Forest stadium
In response to his ban from Forest by the club's hierarchy, Neville revealed that he has no other choice but to withdraw. However, he expressed disappointment in the verdict to ban him from offering his commentary services during the season finale.
In a post via his official Instagram handle @gneville2, the Former Manchester United defender wrote (via The Sun):
"I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage. I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action."
Neville added:
"Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club. I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football."
With the UEFA Champions League positions still up for grabs, the encounter between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest is anticipated to be tough. Despite Neville's ban, the campaign finale will be played on Sunday, May 25.