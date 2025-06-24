Manchester United hero Edwin van der Sar snubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City as he predicts Premier League winners for next season

Edwin van der Sar has backed his former side Manchester United to win the Premier League title next season over Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. He did not give any explanation but backed the Red Devils to come out on top.

Speaking to LiveScore (via TBRFootball), Van der Sar snubbed Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City when asked about his favorites for the Premier League title. He was quick to name his former side, Manchester United, leaving everyone stunned.

The Dutchman also spoke about head coach Ruben Amorim earlier this summer and urged the Red Devils to stick with him. He claimed that another change would not be ideal for the club and said after the club's Europa League final defeat (via BBC):

"I retired 14 years ago, in that time Manchester United have had so many coaches and managers. Some have been successful with trophies, but in the long run I think you need to stick with a manager and a certain style of play. I think at the moment the hierarchy is clear. You have the Glazers, the 25% ownership from Jim Ratcliffe. The football director has gone after four or five months. At a certain point you need to know what you want to get out of the club, what direction you want to go. So, I don't think it's beneficial to change manager again."

Manchester United will not feature in any European competition next season, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Amorim's men will want to emulate Chelsea's title win under Antonio Conte in 2016/17.

Notably, the Red Devils finished 15th in the league table last season, with exactly half the points (42) as champions Liverpool (84).

Manchester United legend backs Arsenal over Liverpool for PL title

Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title in the 2025/26 season. The Manchester United legend had backed the Gunners to win the title in the last two seasons as well, but they finished second on both occasions, to Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

He said on 'It's Called Soccer' podcast (via Mirror):

"I've got to go Arsenal again. I've got to double down, haven't I? I've gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn't back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I'm going to stick with them."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are without a major trophy in the last five seasons.

