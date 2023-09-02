Manchester United hint at future plans for Mason Greenwood in statement announcing Getafe loan

Manchester United have finalized a loan deal for Mason Greenwood to Spanish side Getafe, while making an announcement regarding his future. The forward hasn't participated in any official football match since his legal troubles last January and aims to make a fresh start in La Liga.

Seven months ago, Greenwood saw the legal charges against him dropped, which include attempted rape and assault, seemingly clearing the way for his return to the pitch. After a comprehensive internal review, however, United decided not to reintegrate the forward into their squad.

The Red Devils have now elected to facilitate Greenwood's move to Getafe for the duration of this season, with an eye on a potential permanent transition. According to a club announcement, his departure has been structured to offer him the space needed to regain his form and rebuild his professional life.

Manchester United conveyed their ongoing commitment to the under-fire forward, stating (via Express):

"Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

This follows a previous agreement between Greenwood and the club to pursue footballing opportunities elsewhere. According to an earlier statement, there was a shared understanding among all parties that restarting his career at Old Trafford presented "difficulties."

Despite a turbulent period, the 21-year-old's contract with the Red Devils remains intact until June 2025, and there's a provision for a one-year extension. He has made an appearance for the England national team and has accumulated 35 goals in 129 first-team games for Manchester United since making his senior debut in 2018.

Alejandro Garnacho's sibling reveals new jersey number amid Manchester United reshuffle

In a revelation on social media platform X, Manchester United sensation Alejandro Garnacho's brother Roberto disclosed the winger's new shirt number for the club. Alejandro, who burst onto the scene last season under Erik ten Hag, initially seemed destined to inherit the iconic no. 7 shirt. However, that plan was cast aside when Mason Mount joined and claimed the prestigious number.

After donning the no. 49 last season, Alejandro had kicked off the current campaign with the same digits on his back. That was until Roberto Garnacho made a new revelation on social media. In the post, the brothers were seen sporting Manchester United jerseys, with the number 17 emblazoned on the back of their shirts.

Expand Tweet

The change in shirt number seems to indicate the club's evolving dynamics and Alejandro Garnacho's growing significance within the team. Although he may not have landed the no.7, the no.17 is not without some historical weight at Old Trafford, having been worn by players like Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.