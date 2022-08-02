Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand picks the winner of 2022-23 Premier League season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up about his thoughts regarding the Premier League title race in the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 season kicks off on Friday night with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal in the opening game.

Ahead of the new season, Rio Ferdinand has given his predictions but has chosen not to back his former club. Ferdinand has insisted that it is unlikely that any team would be capable of challenging the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The former Manchester United defender has claimed that there will be a significant gap between the second-placed and third-placed teams. He told FootballJOE:

“Liverpool have got a chance. It’s them two (Liverpool and City). No one else gets close to them two again I don’t think. I still think there are six, eight points between second and third."

Ferdinand has predicted a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool but has also claimed that the Cityzens have an edge.

As per the former England centre-back, only Tottenham Hotspur can come up with a challenge for the top two who have dominated the league over the last few years. He added:

“If someone like Spurs make that gap up — it’s a huge, huge, huge gap to make up — they’ll be doing something to make that. Liverpool and City, I think will be a two-horse race. I think City win it.”

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won the Premier League title four times in the last five seasons, with Liverpool winning the only other time.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost the title by just one point on two occasions.

Can Manchester United challenge their neighbors Manchester City and eternal rivals Liverpool?

Manchester United have experienced quite a slump following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite trying their luck under several managers, the club's fortunes have hardly changed.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Erik ten Hag's appointment can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

Football Conspiracy Theories @footbaIItheory Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson is a social experiment to see how much pain a man can physically take Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson is a social experiment to see how much pain a man can physically take

However, Manchester United still have plenty of work to do if they have to close the gap with two of their biggest rivals.

The Red Devils have signed just three players this summer in the form of Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. The side would benefit from strengthening in several other positions.

