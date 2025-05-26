Manchester United icon Roy Keane hits out at Nottingham Forest as he sums up decision to ban Gary Neville from stadium with two-word response

Manchester United legend Roy Keane lashed out at Nottingham Forest over their decision to ban Gary Neville from their home stadium, City Ground. Neville was stopped from commentating on their final home game against Chelsea on May 25 following his criticism of owner Evangelos Marinakis.

During Nottingham Forest's May 11 Premier League clash against Leicester City, Evangelos Marinakis was seen storming onto the pitch to argue with coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Marinakis was reportedly angry about the coaching and medical staff's treatment of Taiwo Awoniyi, who was injured during the 2-2 draw. Marinakis' behavior did not sit well with Gary Neville, who wrote on social media:

"Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans, players, and manager do not deserve that."

Ahead of Nottingham's final league game against Chelsea, the Manchester United legend claimed that the East Midlands club would not allow him on their home ground for commentating. He wrote on social media:

"I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I've had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage. I've dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action."

Following their 1-0 loss to Chelsea, former Manchester United icon Roy Keane heavily criticized Nottingham Forest's decision to ban his ex-teammate. He issued a two-word response (via The Mirror)

"Small-minded."

Meanwhile, Sunday's clash was a significant game for Chelsea, who secured Champions League football after beating Nottingham Forest at home. The Blues secured the fourth position in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Nottingham finished sixth in the league despite a strong start to their season.

Gary Neville advises Ruben Amorim to follow Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's example at Manchester United

In a conversation on The Overlap's It's Called Soccer, former Manchester United icon Gary Neville urged Ruben Amorim to follow Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta's example at the club. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Someone's got to get a grip of that club, and I think it has to be the manager. Ruben, you've got to get a grip of that club. Mikel Arteta's done a great job at Arsenal. From day one, he imprinted his standards on the club, he put the coaching systems in place, there's been progression all the way through, and he's got five years now under his belt, six years under his belt."

Manchester United finished a disastrous 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at home. They finished 15th in the Premier League table and also lost 1-0 in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. However, coach Ruben Amorim addressed the fans and staff at Old Trafford after their final league game, assuring them of better times ahead.

