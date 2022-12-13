Manchester United identify 19-year-old defender as top transfer target for 2023: Reports

Olympique Lyon right-back Malo Gusto has emerged as one of Manchester United's top targets in the 2023 summer transfer window, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg. This comes after news that the Red Devils are looking to make additions to the position, which already has the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Excl. Malo #Gusto : The 19 y/o is very high rated at #MUFC and one of several top transfer targets as a right back. #Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for #Dumfries . Gusto would be a big solution in summer 23. Bosses estimate a price tag of around €30-40m. @SkySportDE Excl. Malo #Gusto: The 19 y/o is very high rated at #MUFC and one of several top transfer targets as a right back. #Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for #Dumfries. Gusto would be a big solution in summer 23. Bosses estimate a price tag of around €30-40m. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Zz0ikYoHcA

Dalot has been a regular contributor for Manchester United this season, with reports that the Portuguese's contract could be extended at Old Trafford until 2024. However, Wan-Bissaka has completely fallen out of favor with the manager, with many sources believing that a January move for the former Crystal Palace right-back is likely. Ten Hag now wants to sign a right-back that could act as cover for Dalot as well as Wan-Bissaka's replacement.

Manchester United are set to face tough competition for Gusto's services, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also showing interest in the player. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti considers him a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, while the Blues inquired about the player over the summer to reduce the load on Reece James. The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, providing one assist.

Gusto was part of Lyon's academy and made his senior team debut in January 2021 aged 17. In a short time, he has racked up 53 appearances across competitions for Les Gones, providing six assists. An agile and offensive-minded player, Gusto is a hardworking full-back with excellent technique and passing precision.

Manchester United given two demands to complete Cody Gakpo signing

Manchester United are looking to sign Cody Gakpo in the winter transfer window.

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo's move to Manchester United can be completed in January provided the Red Devils satisfy two conditions, according to sources. Club director Marcel Brands told Fabrizio Romano:

“Only 10/12 clubs can afford Cody Gakpo in January,” Brands declared (via Fabrizio Romano). “Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans.

“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans”“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans” 🇳🇱 #transfers“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. https://t.co/kT26F3V5t7

The first condition states that Gakpo should be PSV's record transfer. This should be fairly straightforward, as the Red Devils will definitely have to pay more than the £38.5m that Hirving Lozano was bought for by Napoli.

The second condition states that Gakpo should have a say in where he would want to play football next. United might be at an advantage here as the Dutch winger has already expressed his interest in playing for Manchester under manager Erik ten Hag. The manager has already brought in players like Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Eredivisie this season.

Gakpo has been sensational for PSV this season, bagging 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games across competitions. He carried his form into the World Cup, where he scored three goals for the Oranje as they crashed out of the World Cup following a quarter-final loss to Argentina.

