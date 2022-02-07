Manchester United identify 22-year-old as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to begin their squad rebuild. They are joined by fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal in their pursuit of the striker.

The Mirror report that it will take £75 million for the Red Devils to prise the talent away from Sociedad in the summer.

The young Swedish striker rose to prominence during the Euro 2020 campaign last year, scoring twice. He is one of Europe's most promising talents and United's interest will come as no surprise.

Manchester United had to make a devastating exit from the FA Cup last week having lost a penalty shootout to Championship outfit Middlesbrough. Since then there have been many doubts cast upon Ronaldo's long-term future.

The Portuguese had a day to forget in front of goal on the eve of his 37th birthday. He missed a first-half penalty before missing a number of other chances as his recent poor form in front of goal continued.

The Portuguese star rejoined the club from Juventus last summer and signed a two-year contract with the Old Trafford outfit. He has scored 14 goals and made three assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

But United's reported interest in Isak will only cast further doubt on Ronaldo's future at the club.

Would Isak be a worthy Ronaldo replacement at Manchester United?

Isak has been in fine form this season

Isak has had a great season at Real Sociedad, having registered eight goals and two assists in 26 appearances for the club so far this season.

He has great skill on the ball and blistering pace as well, which will perhaps be intriguing for United. This is especially after Ronaldo's recent displays have shown his decline in making that extra yard during goalscoring opportunities.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is somewhat of an undroppable entity given his status. The superstar is unlikely to want to play a bit-part role so United will have to think about how they go about potentially purchasing Isak.

Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in Isak will only make matters worse for United, who are synonymous with panicking in the market and paying over the odds.

Manchester United cannot make that mistake this time but the list of potential outgoings lends itself to the side making new attacking recruitments.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial's futures at the club hang in the balance. Cavani's deal is up at the end of the season and Martial is currently out on loan at Sevilla.

It'll be interesting to see if the reported interest in Isak heats up.

