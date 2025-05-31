Manchester United identify Bruno Fernandes replacement as club captain holds talks with Al-Hilal: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly linked with Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves as Bruno Fernandes' replacement, if the club captain decides to leave Old Trafford this summer. According to Metro, Al-Hilal are keen on signing Fernandes and are ready to offer £100 million to secure his services.
The Saudi Arabia side is seriously considering signing the Portuguese midfielder and also met his representatives earlier this week. As a result, the Saudi Pro League giants are ready to offer Manchester United a record fee for Bruno Fernandes, which will also triple the 30-year-old's current wages of £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim is confident about Fernandes' desire to stay in the Premier League. However, the Red Devils are exploring options to replace the club captain in case he decides to leave. According to A Bola, the Premier League giants have a strong interest in Pedro Goncalves and might make an offer even if Fernandes stays.
The 26-year-old was a crucial part of the Portuguese giants under Ruben Amorim. Naturally a winger, Goncalves can also play as an attacking midfielder. His release clause is expected to be around £67 million, but Sporting are not looking to sell the 26-year-old. The Portuguese champions intend to offer him a new contract.
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt lauds Ruben Amorim for blunt approach
Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt praised Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim for his blunt approach in interviews and press conferences. The former Bayern Munich defender also thinks that this will benefit the club in future.
Since Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford in November last year, the Red Devils have struggled to win matches. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst domestic finish since the 1973-74 season. They also suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss in the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Amid the unfavourable results, the Portuguese head coach has given some withering statements. Addressing Ruben Amorim's blunt approach, the Dutchman said (via BBC):
"I can understand the media are in shock because normally that doesn't happen. But I think you can also be really happy that finally someone speaks out, says what he thinks and speaks the truth. I really appreciate him in our conversations personally. It gives me a feeling I can trust him and he can trust me."
The Red Devils are currently on a post-season tour of Asia, where they lost to ASEAN all-stars 1-0 on Wednesday, May 28. However, they beat Hong Kong 3-1 on May 30, Friday.