Manchester United initiate contact with agent of Serie A coach: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi's agent over the manager's availability.

The Red Devils are still looking for a full-time manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjer's sacking nearly two months ago.

Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager after that, signing a further two-year consultancy contract. Hence, they are looking for a permanent manager to take over the reigns next season. They have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Right now, the Premier League giants have sounded their interest in Inzaghi, who's garnered plaudits for doing a fine job as the Nerazzurri manager this season.

Replacing Antonio Conte in June, the Italian guided the Serie A champions to the Italian Super Cup earlier this week, beating Juventus 2-1. His side also currently sit at the top of the league table with just one defeat in 20 games.

Under his tutelage, the Serpents of Madonnina also qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the first time in a decade.

Inzaghi's accomplishments and playing style with Inter have attracted interest from top sides.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have contracted his agent over his possible availability.

However, the Nerazzurri are looking to extend his stay two more years beyond 2023 in a deal that would double his salary. Although negotiations haven't begun yet, it's understood that Inter will make the offer at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Inter must seek to keep Inzaghi and put off Manchester United's offers

Inzaghi has surpassed everyone's expectations at Inter.

When he was announced as the new manager last June, many predicted him to struggle to replace Conte, who set the bar high with his Scudetto triumph.

But fast forward to today, the 47-year-old has done a remarkable job, despite losing key players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

He's already got one trophy under his belt and looks set to steer Inter to a second consecutive Serie A title glory.

Inzaghi has also managed to pull off something that Conte couldn't do in two years - take the side into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 47-year-old also deserves credit for getting the best out of many key players in the squad, especially Edin Dzeko, the man signed to replace Lukaku.

With so many accomplishments in such a short span of time, Inter would be wise to pull out all the stops and extend the manager's contract.

Managing a club like Manchester United could be tempting for him. However, Inzaghi, at this point, seems to have a better chance of winning silverware with Inter.

Edited by Aditya Singh