Manchester United interested in £75 million rated 27-year-old Premier League star – Reports

Manchester United’s new soon-to-be manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Southampton’s long-term skipper James Ward-Prowse.

The Dutch coach is reportedly set to receive a transfer kitty of $100 million which will further increase in the event of departures and sales. James Ward-Prowse is widely considered to be one of the best free-kick takers in England and has 9 goals and 5 assists in the league so far.

According to The Sun, apart from Erik Ten Hag, Pep Guardiola is also reportedly a fan, with the midfielder being rated at £75million by Southampton. James Ward-Prowse is under contract until 2026 and his £100,000-a-week wages are not expected to be a problem for either of the Manchester clubs.

LiveScore @livescore



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Beckham 00/01 (5)

Laurent Robert 01/02 (5)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Ward-Prowse 21/22 (4)



Closing in



Still, the midfielder is currently not pushing for a move and might end up staying, considering the price tag.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United rebuild could start with a midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - Premier League

The midfield is a big problem for Manchester United. They have no players capable of playing at the top level in the CDM position and have multiple stars who are set to leave. Nemanja Matic has already made the announcement, while Paul Pogba could be leaving as well.

Still, most fans may not be happy about the prospect of signing a 27-year old James Ward-Prowse. The midfielder is overpriced and will not solve the CDM problem that Manchester United have carried for many a season. Paul Pogba could be replaced by Donny van de Beek, who is anyway expected to receive a new lease of life under Ten Hag.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Pray this is true. Man Utd must back Erik ten Hag over ANY player if he must implement his methods and succeed. Pray this is true. Man Utd must back Erik ten Hag over ANY player if he must implement his methods and succeed. https://t.co/oQJJhKjp0c

Fans and Manchester United legends have clamored for younger, hungrier players to be signed and the fact that the club’s best attacker by far this season is a 37-year old Cristiano Ronaldo is astounding to say the least.

It will be interesting to see what moves Ten Hag will make as Manchester United manager next season.

