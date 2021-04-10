Manchester United interested in Juventus youngster - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski this summer. Reports have, however, claimed that Juventus do not plan on selling the youngster.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen on bringing in a right-winger at Manchester United in recent windows and his side were strongly linked to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho last summer. The move did not materialize and the Red Devils have now reportedly turned their attention to Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski has been in and out of the Turin squad this season, starting 15 games in Serie A so far. The young Swede is, however, viewed as an integral part of the squad by manager Andrea Pirlo. It is believed the Italian boss wants to keep Kulusevski at the club next season and beyond as the youngster is highly rated by the Juventus heads.

Juventus have floundered in their title defence this campaign and currently sit 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. As a result, a couple of first-team players are expected to leave the club in the summer to create room for new signings as the Bianconeri look to rebuild under Pirlo.

Dejan Kulusevki is reportedly not among the potential departures, which may come as a blow to Manchester United.

Manchester United wanted Dejan Kulusevski before he joined Juventus

According to the Sun, Manchester United were interested in signing the Swede from Atalanta last year after an impressive loan spell at Parma, where Kulusevski scored 10 goals and registered eight assists.

He instead signed for Juventus in a £30 million move in January last year and spent the rest of the season at Parma.

Manchester United have not had an elite senior right winger for a while now, with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James both proving inadequate thus far. The Old Trafford outfit have now highlighted the Juventus winger as a target for the spot as his youthful energy fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's profile.

Manchester United could, however, be forced to explore other targets as Juventus have said the player is not for sale.

Kulusevski rose through the ranks at the Atalanta academy, which also produced Amad Diallo, who is now at Manchester United. Kulusevski was sent out on loan to Parma for the 2019/20 season and he thoroughly impressed at the club, winning the Serie A Best Young Player of the Season award. His performances drew the interest of top sides across Europe, including Manchester United, but he opted to join Italian giants Juventus.

Although Dejan Kulusevski has not secured a permanent starting position in the Juventus side just yet, it should not be too long until he does.