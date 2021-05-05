Manchester United interested in signing Napoli center-back - Reports

Manchester United are expected to reinforce their defense in the summer by finally bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

According to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Premier League giants are interested in the Napoli center-back and could turn to the Senegalese if they fail to secure a deal for Raphael Varane.

Manchester United have been linked with the Frenchman ahead of the summer. However, they will consider a move for Koulibaly if they fail to get the Real Madrid defender.

The Senegalese has been sensational for Napoli since joining them from Genk in 2014. Koulibaly has already appeared 283 times for the Serie A side and has been an important figure in the first team.

Even though he turns 30 this June, Koulibaly's world-class abilities mean that he continues to be tracked by a host of top clubs around Europe, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Red Devils even believe that Koulibaly would be the perfect alternative to Varane if a move for the Frenchman fails to materialize this summer. Varane’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022. If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have made the Real Madrid star their number one defensive target this summer.

The Frenchman is also open to a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu and Old Trafford could be an enticing destination for the defender. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuilding exercise at Manchester United is already beginning to take shape and the Frenchman could bring the defensive solidity that the Red Devils desire ahead of next season.

However, if a deal fails to materialize, Manchester United will be happy to turn to Koulibaly, a player they have tracked for some time. The Red Devils are very fond of the Senegalese, whose market value has also plummeted in recent times.

Manchester United can sign Koulibaly for €50-€60m this summer

Koulibaly was once valued at £100m but could be available for around €50m-€60m this summer, which will delight the Manchester United hierarchy. Napoli are expected to make managerial changes ahead of the new season and that could result in the sale of quite a few players, including the Senegalese.

Manchester City were also monitoring the player. However, after spending heavily on their backline last summer, they are unlikely to compete with Manchester United for the Senegalese's signature this year.