Manchester United interested in a move to sign Chelsea linked midfielder who Ten Hag likes a lot: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Barcelona, but United's entry into the race has made it a wide-open chase.

Zubimendi has been a critical player for Real Sociedad this season, helping them achieve a strong start in La Liga. Although he plays at the base of Sociedad's midfield, Zubimendi has three goal involvements in the league this season.

United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Zubimendi. It is understood that he wants the Spaniard to bolster the team's midfield.

Manchester United are 'willing to pay' the release clause of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Manchester United are said to have watched the 23-year-old closely during their recent European outings against Sociedad.



The Dutch manager signed Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier this season and is also looking to sign Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Red Devils are rumored to be willing to pay the Argentinian's €120 million release clause.

A move for Zubimendi will not be easy, as Real Sociedad had earlier signed a contract extension with the player, extending his time at the Spanish club to 2027, including a €60 million release clause. This could be a stumbling block for Manchester United, as they are currently operating under financial constraints following an expected change in the ownership of the English club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Zubimendi, as reported by the Spanish outlet. The Blues are known to be in the market for a new midfielder, with reports suggesting they are keen to bring in some young talents to bolster their squad.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make a move for Zubimendi, but United are currently in the driving seat for his signature. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay the asking price for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal over the line.

The interest in Martin Zubimendi from both Manchester United and Chelsea highlights his talent and potential.

Chelsea and Manchester United's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez hits a roadblock as Benfica prepared to offer a better contract for the Argentinian

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Enzo Fernandez, the 21-year-old Benfica midfielder, is the subject of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports. However, Benfica are trying to offer the player a new, improved contract to keep him at the club, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

Enzo Fernandez moving to Chelsea or Manchester United is the most likely outcome, but Benfica are trying to offer him a new improved contract which would see his release clause rise to €150million.

If Fernandez signs the new deal, his release clause would rise to €150 million. The new contract, if signed, will make it very difficult for any interested clubs to pursue the Argentina international.

It remains to be seen whether Fernandez will accept the offer or push for a move to the Premier League, but it seems that his future could be resolved in January.

