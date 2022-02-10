Manchester United interested in signing 26-year-old defender valued at £25 million: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji after the German club agreed a deal for Niklas Sule.

Sule has agreed to join Dortmund at the end of the season on a free transfer. At the age of 26, the German defender represents a huge coup for the club but has reportedly already caused a stir. Manchester United were initially said to be interested in Dortmund’s French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. The 22-year old is far from a finished product and could realistically replace the outgoing Eric Bailly as the fourth choice defender at the club.

However, according to Sport1, Sule’s arrival has made Akanji concerned about his place in the first team for next season. Marco Rose has opted for the experienced Mats Hummels for much of the season alongside Akanji. Dortmund have signed a top centre-back who will be hoping to elevate their defense to another level.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj @SPORT1 Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? 🔴⚪️ @SPORT1

Regardless, the move has opened doors for Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick is reportedly a fan of Manuel Akanji. The German is set to begin his consultancy role at the end of the season and can be expected to recommend making a move for the Swiss centre-back.

Manchester United to sign a centre-back in the coming summer?

Manchester United are set to undergo a considerable transformation in the summer. Apart from a new manager, several players are expected to leave while new signings are also expected. Apart from a long-term striker, CDM and potentially another winger, the club has also been linked with centre-backs.

The club are looking to offload Eric Bailly. The Ivory Coast defender has had constant injury issues and his potential has failed to materialize in recent campaigns. Phil Jones has not attracted any teams but his contract is set to run until June 2023. The club can be expected to try and offload the 29-year old as well.

Ultimately, the Old Trafford hierarchy may have to concede what fans have concluded long back. Club captain Harry Maguire is not good enough to lead the team back into trophy contention and needs to be relieved of captaincy duties at the very least.

Manuel Akanji might be available for as little as £25 million, which is a potential bargain. The player reportedly wants to play in the Premier League and has previously confessed that he is a fan of the club. The Swiss centre-back would be able to slot in alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of the defense.

