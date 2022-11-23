Manchester United interested in signing striker who has already agreed deal to join another club: Reports

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United are interested in forward Benjamin Sesko (via UtdDistrict).

Sesko is currently on loan at RB Salzburg from RB Leipzig. He was signed by Leipzig from Salzburg during the summer. However, the Bundesliga side immediately loaned him back.

The Slovenian has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 25 games in all competitions so far this season.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict #mufc hold an interest in Benjamin Sesko, who was signed by RB Leipzig in August from RB Salzburg before being loaned back, and ten Hag would also like to bring in another right back if United manage to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka. [ @TelegraphDucker 🗞 #mufc hold an interest in Benjamin Sesko, who was signed by RB Leipzig in August from RB Salzburg before being loaned back, and ten Hag would also like to bring in another right back if United manage to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka. [@TelegraphDucker]

United, meanwhile, are expected to pursue a striker in the January transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo is gone after mutually terminating his contract with the club and they now need some attacking reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly set his sights on Sesko. However, considering he is yet to play for his parent club RB Leipzig, a deal might be difficult to complete in January.

Apart from Sesko, Ten Hag is also interested in signing a right-back if the club manages to offload out-of-favor player Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wan-Bissaka has made only one appearance for the Red Devils this season, playing just four minutes.

Manchester United issued statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

Former United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

United issued a statement after Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated. The statement read (via the club's official website):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at [Manchester] United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo also issued a statement on his behalf. The Portuguese superstar posted on social media:

“Following conversations with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo is currently focused with Portugal as he leads his side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, many have already started speculating on which clubs may be interested in signing the 37-year-old.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes