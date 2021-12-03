Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick highlights 'perspective' issue as reason why he turned down Chelsea

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that a lack of a long-term relationship was the reason why he turned down Chelsea last season.

Rangnick said Chelsea only offered him a four-month deal without any long-term commitment, which did not impress him. The 63-year-old manager is happy to have a two-year-long advisory role at Manchester United following his interim role.

Speaking to the press for the first time as Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick said:

"When Chelsea contacted me, it was only four months without any long-term perspective to work together, here we’re talking about six and a half months and a two year advisory role.”

Rangnick also said that a club of Manchester United's stature is difficult to turn down. The 63-year-old manager added:

"If a club like Man United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down."

Chelsea had approached Ralf Rangnick to become their interim manager following the sacking of Frank Lampard. However, the former RB Leipzig manager turned that down due to a lack of long-term perspective. The Blues later went on to appoint another German coach, Thomas Tuchel, at their helm.

Things have worked out well for Tuchel at Chelsea so far. The Blues went on to lift the UEFA Champions League title against fellow Premier League side Manchester City last season. This campaign, they are leading the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, which will be followed by an advisory role at the club. The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the Premier League.

Manchester United are well behind league leaders Chelsea

Despite beating Arsenal and earning a hard-fought draw against Chelsea, Manchester United are still 12 points behind The Blues. Chelsea are currently atop the Premier League charts, having amassed 33 points from their 14 games. Manchester United, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings, having picked up just 21 points.

However, The Red Devils have picked up some form since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, United picked up four points from two games in the Premier League. Carrick also led United to a win at Villarreal in the Champions League, which confirmed their place in the knockouts.

Manchester United are still way behind the leading pack in the Premier League table, though. As things stand right now, the title race is between Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, with all three teams separated by only two points.

