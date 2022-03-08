Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick impressed by qualities of 2 players during difficult periods on pitch - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is impressed with Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw's response whenever the going gets tough.

There have been huge issues at United this season. Player unrest, power struggles and questions over Rangnick's coaching credentials have been reported. The team has underperformed, despite being touted as potential title challengers before the season.

ESPN has reported that only two of the Old Trafford outfit have impressed Rangnick during his time in charge - McTominay and Shaw. The report states that the duo are the only ones in the United camp who have bounced back strongly from adversity.

Rangnick has reportedly been impressed with the leadership and character shown by the pair. Despite the manager bringing in Sports Psychologist Sascha Lense, there are major issues with the squad's confidence, character and lack of leadership.

The former RB Leipzig manager has taken charge of 18 games since being appointed as temporary boss of the team. He has had eight wins, seven draws and three losses during this period. The Old Trafford outfit's poor performance against Manchester City on Sunday showed the state of mind of the squad.

Interestingly, United have failed to win a game under Rangnick after falling behind, and the trend continued at the Etihad.

Manchester United looked bereft of ideas in Manchester Derby

Manchester United had a torrid afternoon on Sunday.

There was a damning statistic that was on display during the Manchester Derby on Sunday. United had just 8% possession in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Manchester City dominated from the first whistle, with United looking devoid of ideas, lacking in cohesion and motivation.

None more so than Victor Lindelof, who was culpable for City's first goal. He let Kevin De Bruyne run off him before just standing and watching the Belgian put his team 1-0 up.

It set the tone for a nightmare afternoon for Rangnick's men. The 63-year-old came out in defence of his players following the game. However, deep down, the German knows that only Jadon Sancho could hold his head up high after the game, from a performance perspective.

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville blasted the team during the game on Sky Sports, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Manchester United's response to going 3-1 down has been embarrassing. Ninety-two per cent possession for City? They have given up. They are walking around the pitch. It's nowhere near good enough."

A huge summer awaits Manchester United. A new manager is set to be permanently appointed, and Rangnick's knowledge from inside the dressing room could be hugely beneficial.

