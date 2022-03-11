Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Tottenham clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for team selection this weekend. The Red Devils take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Rangnick and Co will host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. They will be looking to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Manchester United have now received a major boost ahead of Spurs' visit to Old Trafford. Ronaldo, who missed the Manchester derby due to an injury, returned to training this week.

Addressing the media ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Tottenham, Rangnick revealed that the 37-year-old is in line to return to action. As things stand, the Portugal international is likely to feature against Spurs. The German told a press conference [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"He [Ronaldo] resumed training yesterday. He trained the whole training session and I expect him to train today [Friday; ed.] as well. He trained well, like the rest of the group. I would've thought he was available tomorrow [Saturday; ed.]."

Rangnick went on to disclose that he has not asked Ronaldo whether he is happy at Old Trafford. The former RB Leipzig boss insisted that he is focused on the match against Tottenham. He said:

"I haven't asked him if he's happy at Manchester or at this club. For me it's important he's fit again, he resumed training yesterday and we shall see which formation and which will line up we will play with tomorrow."

There has been a lot of talk about the Portugal international's situation at Old Trafford after he missed the trip to Manchester City. Some believe Rangnick dropped the superstar from the squad on purpose and not because he was injured.

His sister then added fuel to the fire on social media. She liked an Instagram post claiming the former Real Madrid superstar did not miss the derby due to an injury or illness.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

The Red Devils re-signed the Portuguese from Serie A giants Juventus last summer. The superstar put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

Ronaldo has found the back of the net 15 times in 30 matches for Manchester United so far this term. He also has three assists to his name.

