Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes Instagram post claiming Manchester United star didn't miss derby due to injury or illness

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The superstar's sister, though, has suggested that he has was in fact available for team selection, contrary to claims if we are to go by her social media activity.

The Red Devils locked horns with arch-rivals and league-leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend. While the scoreline read 1-1 at half-time, Pep Guardiola's side went on to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory in the end.

Manchester United went into the game without their top goalscorer Ronaldo, who did not even travel with the rest of the squad. The Portugal international reportedly missed the trip to the Etihad Stadium due to an injury.

However, there has been a lot of speculation on social media regarding Ronaldo's absence. One Instagram account claimed that the 37-year-old was available for team selection on Sunday and was dropped by Ralf Rangnick purely for tactical reasons. The post read:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and is not sick. The man is 100%. Good morning to you who, like me, are sad and angry because Rangnick decided to ruin our Sunday by taking CR7 out of the derby against Manchester City simply for tactical reasons, to defend himself more in the game.”

The social media post in question was then liked by Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro. Her interaction with the post could suggest that the former Real Madrid superstar was in fact available to feature against Manchester City.

According to reports, Ronaldo was not even in England when the Citizens handed Manchester United a 4-1 beating on Sunday. The forward is said to have traveled to Portugal once he realised he would not be featuring at the Etihad Stadium.

What Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick said about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence?

Ralf Rangnick addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's absence following Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City. The German insisted that he had no chance but to listen to the advice from club doctors. He said:

"I have to believe in my medical department. My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same was true on Saturday and that's why he couldn't be part of the squad."

"It's just a fact, if players tell the doctor and the medical department that they are injured and cannot play. I have to accept it as a manager. I cannot force a player to play if he thinks he's not available because he has an injury."

It now remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

