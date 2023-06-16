Manchester United issue update on David de Gea contract situation

Manchester United have provided an update on David de Gea's contract situation after not naming him on the list of retained players.

The club announced the list of players they will retain for the upcoming Premier League season earlier today (June 16). De Gea's name was missing, but the club mentioned that 'discussions remain open' with the Spaniard over a new deal.

They also confirmed (h/t Manchester Evening News) that 12-month extensions were triggered for goalkeepers Nathan Bishop (23) and Tom Heaton (37). They have made a combined three senior appearances for the club throughout their careers.

Erik ten Hag has defended De Gea at various points last season after a number of high-profile errors. The most recent one came in the FA Cup final earlier this month when he was slow to react to Manchester City's second goal in a 2-1 loss at Wembley.

Ten Hag, however, has asked for competition in the goalkeeping department. He told the Times last month, via 90min:

"I will not say he'll always be my number one because in a club like Manchester United there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions."

De Gea is the highest earner at Manchester United, pocketing £350,000 every week. His current contract expires at the end of the month, but there is a belief that he will put pen to paper on a new deal with a potential pay cut.

De Gea has been the Red Devils' No. 1 since his move to Old Trafford 12 years ago. He has amassed 545 appearances for them during that time, winning eight trophies.

Manchester United target gives verdict on his future at Bayern Munich

Manchester United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Among those is Bayern Munich shot-stopper Yann Sommer. He joined Bayern in January after an eight-and-a-half-year spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, with the club looking to replace the injured Manuel Neuer.

Sommer, 34, penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Allianz Arena and went on to make 25 appearances across competitions. He has been linked with a summer switch in the light of Neuer's imminent return.

Asked to address his future at Bayern, the Switzerland international told German outlet SRF, via Manchester Evening News:

"I still have two years of contract with Bayern. And I’m very happy about it. For this reason, I’m very relaxed. Now, I’m with the national team and then I’ll have a few days off. I’ll think about the future (later on)."

Apart from Sommer, Manchester United have been linked with Porto's Diogo Costa and Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

