Manchester United to join Juventus in the race to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to compete with Juventus for the signature of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

Contract talks between Raphael Varane and Real Madrid have not progressed well, so the club might have to sell the Frenchman in the summer rather than lose him for free next year.

Varane will have just a year left on his contract this summer if he does not sign an extension any time soon. This is expected to attract several top clubs in Europe.

Juventus are said to be one for the sides interested, but the Serie A holders will not find it easy as Manchester United are set to join the race, as per Calciomercato.

Manchester United willing to pay €70 million to land Varane ahead of Juventus

Manchester United always wanted to sign Raphael Varane but never really managed to entice the Frenchman to Old Trafford. When the defender moved to Real Madrid in 2011, the Red Devils were one of the clubs who missed out on him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need some defensive solidity, and as per Calciomercato, they are willing to pay €70 million to beat Juventus and land Varane. The 27-year-old has had a very successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be looking for a new challenge.

Both Manchester United and Juventus are attractive destinations, but considering how well Manchester United have done lately, they could be the better option.

Unlike Juventus, Manchester United are no longer in the transition period and are perhaps one or two signings away from closing the gap on Manchester City and challenging for the title. Solskjaer needs a top defender, and Varane fits the bill.

The Frenchman is arguably better than the current crop of defenders at Manchester United. Should he sign for them, he is likely to partner Harry Maguire at the back.

Varane has pace, excellent defensive nous and distribution and could forge a good partnership with Maguire.

A fee of €70 million is steep, but it is perhaps necessary to land someone of Varane’s calibre. Juventus have an ageing backline and will provide stiff competition to Manchester United for the Frenchman.