Manchester United join race to sign Brazilian forward - Reports

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brazilian forward Luis Henrique, as per a report from TBR Football. Henrique, who is currently plying his trade for French outfit Marseille, has been one of the finest performers for them this season. And as a result, is wanted by many clubs.
Under Amorim's playing system, United need proper wing-backs. Although Henrique operates more as a proper left winger, the think-tank are trying to bring him in to fit in a right wing-back role. He is not only a sensational winger but has defensive qualities too.
Moreover, Henrique's statistics speak for themselves. In 29 Ligue 1 appearances, he has scored seven goals and delivered six assists. Adding to that, the Coupe de France saw him salvage two goals and two assists in the similar number of games.
However, as per the report, United are not the only ones running for his signature. It claims that clubs like Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are two of his potential suitors too. On one hand, Newcastle United have already initiated the talks, but they look at him as a proper winger, not a wing-back. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are too in the race.
The Brazilian is said to have admirers in Everton too, a club which has monitored his performances well. But, for Manchester United, he is estimated to be a top signing. The owners want a revamp in the squad. Amorim too, has his own philosophy, which prefers players like Henrique in the lineup.
Wing-back problems under Amorim at Manchester United
Ruben Amorim's biggest challenge at Manchester United was to fit the existing set of players into his 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system. Notably, the positions which were the most concerning were the wing-backs.
United played a different style under Erik ten Hag and never had proper wing-backs. Since Amorim taking charge, this position has seen the deployment of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. He has not shied away from using Amad Diallo or even Alejandro Garnacho in the same.
But not everytime have they been successful in that position. Hence, to make the team's build-up and transitions more fluid, they need proper personnel in the same. There has been some constant shuffling in the wing-back position, which needs addressing. Luis Henrique has the qualities which tick the checkbox and hence United's interest.
While the 'wing-back' position is not the only loophole to be fixed, it is one which will help United's revamp in the near future.