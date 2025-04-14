Manchester United join race to sign Brazilian forward - Reports

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brazilian forward Luis Henrique, as per a report from TBR Football. Henrique, who is currently plying his trade for French outfit Marseille, has been one of the finest performers for them this season. And as a result, is wanted by many clubs.

Ad

Under Amorim's playing system, United need proper wing-backs. Although Henrique operates more as a proper left winger, the think-tank are trying to bring him in to fit in a right wing-back role. He is not only a sensational winger but has defensive qualities too.

Moreover, Henrique's statistics speak for themselves. In 29 Ligue 1 appearances, he has scored seven goals and delivered six assists. Adding to that, the Coupe de France saw him salvage two goals and two assists in the similar number of games.

Ad

Trending

However, as per the report, United are not the only ones running for his signature. It claims that clubs like Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are two of his potential suitors too. On one hand, Newcastle United have already initiated the talks, but they look at him as a proper winger, not a wing-back. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are too in the race.

The Brazilian is said to have admirers in Everton too, a club which has monitored his performances well. But, for Manchester United, he is estimated to be a top signing. The owners want a revamp in the squad. Amorim too, has his own philosophy, which prefers players like Henrique in the lineup.

Ad

Wing-back problems under Amorim at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim's biggest challenge at Manchester United was to fit the existing set of players into his 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system. Notably, the positions which were the most concerning were the wing-backs.

United played a different style under Erik ten Hag and never had proper wing-backs. Since Amorim taking charge, this position has seen the deployment of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. He has not shied away from using Amad Diallo or even Alejandro Garnacho in the same.

Ad

But not everytime have they been successful in that position. Hence, to make the team's build-up and transitions more fluid, they need proper personnel in the same. There has been some constant shuffling in the wing-back position, which needs addressing. Luis Henrique has the qualities which tick the checkbox and hence United's interest.

While the 'wing-back' position is not the only loophole to be fixed, it is one which will help United's revamp in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More