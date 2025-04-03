Manchester United keen to seal deal for £50m rated attacking midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. The Red Devils have identified the 26-year-old attacking midfielder as a target as they look to bolster their squad in the summer.

A massive squad overhaul is expected at Old Trafford this summer. Following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, the club's hierarchy are expected to back Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer window. The Portuguese tactician will be eager to strengthen his squad, especially in attack, where they have looked lacklustre all season long.

As per Caught Offside (via UtdXclusive on X), the Red Devils see Eze as a perfect fit for the club and are eager to sign him this summer. Crystal Palace are well aware of the interest in the attacking midfielder and have reportedly set an asking price of around £50 million for his transfer.

Eze has been one of the most exciting playmakers in the Premier League for the past couple of seasons. The Englishman was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park last summer, but remained with the south London club.

Should the deal materialize, Eze could be an important addition to Manchester United. He operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, but can also be deployed on the left wing. He is skillful with the ball, pacy, and has a knack for creating chances in the final third.

In 32 appearances across competitions this season, Eze has contributed six goals and nine assists for the Eagles.

Manchester United eyeing move for player with £40 million release clause - Reports

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United are considering a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The 22-year-old has impressed this season, drawing the attention of multiple clubs in the English top flight, including the Red Devils.

Delap reportedly has a clause in his contract which would make him available for £40 million should Ipswich Town get relegated. United are keen to bolster their attack in the summer and could make a move for the striker who has recorded 11 goals and two assists in 29 league games this season.

United hopes to raise funds for the move from the possible sales of out-of-favour forwards Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford.

