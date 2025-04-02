Manchester United hold internal talks for transfer of PL player who will have £40m release clause if current club gets relegated: Reports

Manchester United are holding internal talks to sign Chelsea target Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack and see the striker as the ideal fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Delap is a £40 million target this summer as he has a clause in his contract. Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in the striker but Manchester City hold an advantage as they have a buyback clause in his contract.

The Red Devils believe that sales of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford can help them fund the move for the Ipswich Town star. Jason Wilcox, the technical director at Old Trafford, has worked with the striker at Manchester City and he is pushing for them to sign him.

Liam Delap has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season and has attracted interest from several clubs. He has remained focused on the relegation battle but reports suggest that the striker will be leaving the club in the summer.

The Red Devils have Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, but the two forwards have not delivered at Old Trafford.

Manchester United urged to sign Liam Delap by former player

Former club player Paul Parker spoke to My Betting Sites earlier this season and urged Manchester United to sign Liam Delap this summer. He believes that the striker, along with Tyler Dibling, would be good additions to the club and would fit the system under Ruben Amorim.

He said via TEAMtalk:

“100 per cent, Man United should look at Tyler Dibling and Liam Delap. For Delap, you have to look at what Man United need, and they need a striker who is hungry and wants to prove a point. His dad wasn’t anywhere near being the player his son is, so I am sure he is proud of where his son is and what he is doing. Delap has to choose a club where he is guaranteed game time and I am sure he is looking at Man United to give him that. For Dibling, he would be looking at the Man United midfield and think to himself: I am better than all of them."

"He can run with the ball, he can pass the ball and he can score goals. He runs beyond as well. Man United should be looking at both of them, but it is also about whether they are ambitious enough to go to Man United or if they want a move to clubs who are functioning a bit better, but maybe doesn’t have the same status. But if they want to make a name for themselves, make it at Manchester United, because it will be known everywhere. They have the chance to change something and become heroes, and that should mean something.”

Apart from Liam Delap, Manchester United have been linked with Victor Osimhen.

