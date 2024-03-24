Manchester United keen on signing 18-year-old Argentine defender valued at £17.2m in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Argentine youngster Aaron Anselmino, who currently plays for Boca Juniors. The Red Devils have monitored the 18-year-old and are prepared to make him the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era by triggering his release clause.

The Red Devils are in need of defensive cover, especially given the ages of their first-team central defenders. All of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans are over 30 years old, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof their only senior centre-backs under 30.

Erik ten Hag's side have been linked with a move for younger defenders, including Lille's Leny Yoro. Argentine teenager Anselmino has been on the Red Devils' radar, and they are now set to move for him.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Manchester United will look to strengthen their Argentine contingent, adding the 18-year-old alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Martinez. The English side intend to trigger his £17.2 million release clause with Boca Juniors and allow him to go out on loan, with OGC Nice a possible destination.

Aaron Anselmino has emerged as one of the leading young defenders in the Argentine top-flight, having made his debut for Boca last June against Lanus. The teenager is regarded as a gem in his native country, and has featured seven times for Boca Juniors in his fledgling career.

Manchester United have scouted the youngster extensively and are keen to move quickly to beat Italian giants AC Milan to his signature.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Barcelona youngster

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Barcelona teenager Mikayil Faye ahead of a possible summer transfer. The Red Devils are set to undergo a major overhaul in defense.

Senegal international Mikayil Faye has emerged as one of the finest young players from the African country in recent months. Despite playing for Barcelona's B-team, the 19-year-old defender was handed his international debut this month and scored against Gabon.

Manchester United would have been informed that sister INEOS Group club OGC Nice had a €9 million bid turned down for the youngster in January. They are, however, interested in making a move for the teenager and could do so in the summer, according to Daily Mail.

Barcelona would be reluctant to sell, given their high rating of Faye, but a fee of around £25 million would tempt them. The youngster has only made the bench for Xavi's side once in his young career so far.