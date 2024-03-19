Manchester United keen on signing star midfielder who almost joined Manchester City - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to rival neighbors Manchester City for the signing of West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the summer. The Red Devils have joined the race for the Brazil international, who was close to a switch to the Etihad last summer.

Paqueta surprised many when he left Olympique Lyonnais, where he performed well, to join West Ham in the Premier League in 2022. In his time at the London Stadium, however, the Brazilian star has managed to put any arguments about his quality to bed with impressive performances (12 goals and 13 assists in 74 games).

Manchester City looked to sign him in the summer as a replacement for former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who moved to Barcelona. Certain events, however, led to Cityzens' failure to reach an agreement with the Hammers for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Pep Guardiola's side retain an interest in Paqueta, but Manchester United are now keen to crash their party. The Red Devils want the midfielder to join them as they look to add quality to their squad in the summer.

West Ham came close to signing two players, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, from Manchester United in the summer, but failed to find a final transfer agreement for either. Erik ten Hag's side may now use these players to act as makeweights in his side's pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, as per Daily Express.

Paqueta has had another impressive season with the Hammers, with seven goals and six assists in 33 outings across all competitions. His suitors would have to spend heavily as the Hammers would not let him leave on a cheap deal.

Manchester United star picks up injury ahead of international break

Experienced Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has picked up a new injury, which caused him to miss his side's 4-3 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal on March 17. The former Real Madrid man has now pulled out of the Brazil squad to face England and Spain later this month.

Casemiro has struggled with injury concerns in 2023-24, appearing only 21 times (five goals and two assists) for the Red Devils this season and missing 20 games. The midfielder has seen his importance wane this season due to his unavailability as a star of the midfield, leading to the emergence of key players like Kobbie Mainoo.

Casemiro has been replaced in the Brazil squad by FC Porto man Pepe, who started his career as a striker. The 27-year-old has shown great adaptability and versatility since arriving in Europe, and will now represent Brazil this month.