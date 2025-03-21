Manchester United keeping close tabs on 19-year-old Serie A star but face €90m battle with Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old Serie A star Kenan Yildiz, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. He had reported back in December 2024 that Yildiz is one of the top names in United's radar.

Ad

And now, on March 21, 2025, he has claimed that nothing has changed. Kenan Yildiz currently plays for Juventus and has been heavily admired by the recruiters at Old Trafford. Florian Plettenberg had mentioned that United might sign an attacking midfielder in the upcoming summer window.

Yildiz might just be the perfect fit since he can operate on the wings and also in a more central role.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the transfer battle will not be easy for Ruben Amorim and his team. Kenan Yildiz's spectacular performances in Italy have garnered attention from fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal.

As per Fichajes.net, Yildiz has an asking price of 90 million Euros. Now it is to be seen which club gets to convince him. However, speaking of the project at Manchester United, Yildiz looks to be an upgrade over players like Marcus Rashford and Antony. His playing style also aligns with that of Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal might try and woo him to reduce the workload off Bukayo Saka. But, for Manchester United, the young Turkey international will be a statement signing if the deal materialises.

Also, this might be an exceptional signing under Ruben Amorim's charge. The Portuguese manager is not quite often seen sign players with hefty sums. Rather he has the reputation of bringing players who charge less and turn into superstars in the future.

Ad

Manchester United and their poor attacking form

Despite having players like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the United frontline has lacked venom this season. While Hojlund has scored eight goals in 39 appearances, Zirkzee has netted only six across 44 fixtures.

The pressure has kept on mounting on Bruno Fernandes. And this lack of venom in the final third is one of the reasons behind Manchester United's 13th position this season in the Premier League. On one hand, where league leaders Liverpool have fired 69 goals in 29 games, the Red Devils have found the back of the net only 37 times.

The addition of Kenan Yildiz, will not only reduce the pressure off skipper Bruno Fernandes, but also add a creative unit up front. However, the lacklustre in front of goal will not end unless United bring in a prolific goal-scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback