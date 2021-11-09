Manchester United keeping tabs on Chelsea target to bolster key position within their ranks - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target Jules Kounde. The Blues were close to signing the Frenchman this summer but were unwilling to meet Sevilla's £68 million valuation of the defender.

According to SPORT, Manchester United are keen to bolster their defense after witnessing dismal performances from Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly this season.

The Red Devils managed to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in a deal worth €40 million. They are now interested in signing his France teammate Jules Kounde to partner him in the center of defense at Old Trafford next season.

Jules Kounde has quickly become one of the brightest prospects and most in-demand players in Europe. The 22-year-old joined Spanish club Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019.

He helped Sevilla win the Europa League in his first season with the club. Kounde made 48 appearances and contributed four goals for Sevilla last season.

He has also become a regular member of Didier Deschamps' France squad, helping his national side win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months. He is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United have endured a dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign. They are currently in sixth-place in the Premier League table and have already conceded 17 goals in just 11 league games this season.

The performances of club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been a major source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club. Manchester United could therefore look to replace the duo by signing a more mobile and versatile defender.

Jules Kounde's speed, physicality and ability on the ball make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are, however, likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Kounde from Chelsea.

Manchester United could look to offer Eric Bailly as part of a player-plus cash deal to Sevilla in exchange for Jules Kounde

Manchester United have a number of centre-backs at the club and will need to sell or loan out some players in order to create space in the squad for Jules Kounde.

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has found playing time hard to come by in recent years and has often been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils could look to offer Bailly as part of a player-plus cash deal to Sevilla in exchange for Jules Kounde. The Spanish club will be eager to sign a top-quality defender to replace the Frenchman if he leaves the club.

