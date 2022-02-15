Manchester United lead Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Chelsea star: Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues are still keen to extend the German center-back’s contract which runs out in the coming summer. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the 28-year old for a number of months and were reportedly close to signing him last summer. However, with a plethora of English and European clubs interested in Rudiger, Spurs were priced out of the deal.

Rudiger is available on a free transfer in the summer but is holding out for a massive £300,000-a-week wage. With striker Harry Kane currently the highest earning player at Tottenham with £200,000 a week, they have been priced out of the move.

Rudiger has scored thrice in 26 appearances this term and has been an integral part of Chelsea’s recent success.

Manchester United set to splurge on center-back in the summer again

It's fair to say that Manchester United’s £80 million move for Harry Maguire has not worked out at all. The England international was signed in the summer of 2019 from Leicester City.

He has consistently struggled in United colours, especially since the beginning of last season. His mistakes have directly cost points for the Red Devils this season on multiple occasions. The club captain is on his path to being replaced by a new signing, with Manchester United already being linked with multiple big names.

One of those names is Antonio Rudiger as mentioned above. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen on signing Rudiger.

Apart from Rudiger, who will be a brilliant addition alongside Raphael Varane, United have also been linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji. All of them will be potentially available for cheap and could allow Manchester United to focus on splurging money on other positions.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice appears to be the club favorite while a forward and another winger are also reportedly on the cards. The club will also be hoping to convince multiple senior players and some on-loan stars to stay beyond the summer. Several senior squad members have been linked with summer moves in recent weeks.

Edited by Aditya Singh